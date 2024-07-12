 Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena Greets Paps, Strikes His Signature Pose In Blue Kurta (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena Greets Paps, Strikes His Signature Pose In Blue Kurta (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena Greets Paps, Strikes His Signature Pose In Blue Kurta (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married on Friday at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married today, July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Earlier today, John Cena arrived in Mumbai to attend the couple's grand wedding.

The WWE star was among the first guests to arrive at Anant and Radhika's wedding venue. Flashing his dimpled smile, John struck his signature 'You can't see me' pose for the paparazzi while donning a light blue kurta with a glittery design, paired with white pyjamas.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding FULL Guest List: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan To Bachchans...
article-image
Read Also
Kim Kardashian & Khloe Enjoy Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...
article-image

John is not the first international celebrity to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding. Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardarshian, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson among others will be seen at the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas also flew in for the wedding on Thursday morning.

Read Also
Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19; To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
article-image

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Atlee, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, among many others are expected to be a part of the festivities.

Anant and Radhika's wedding or 'Shubh Vivah' will take place on July 12, which will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and the wedding reception or 'Mangal Utsav' is scheduled for July 14.

Read Also
Old Video Shows Kim Kardashian Calling Indian Food 'Disgusting' As She Attends Anant Ambani-Radhika...
article-image

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations took place from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Later, the couple had a second pre-wedding cruise party, which was a four-day event from May 29th to June 1.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Decameron OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Web Series

The Decameron OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Web Series

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena Greets Paps, Strikes His Signature Pose In Blue...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena Greets Paps, Strikes His Signature Pose In Blue...

Lip-Smacking Varanasi Tomato Chaat On The Menu At The Ambani Wedding, Check Other Food Items To Be...

Lip-Smacking Varanasi Tomato Chaat On The Menu At The Ambani Wedding, Check Other Food Items To Be...

Fast Charlie OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pierce Brosnan's Film

Fast Charlie OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pierce Brosnan's Film

Longlegs Review: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage's Film Is A Bizarre Juggle Of Horror & Absurdity

Longlegs Review: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage's Film Is A Bizarre Juggle Of Horror & Absurdity