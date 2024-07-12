Old Video Shows Kim Kardashian Calling Indian Food 'Disgusting' As She Attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

International reality TV star Kim Kardashian landed in Mumbai in the late hours of Thursday along with sister Khloe Kardashian to attend the biggest wedding of the year -- Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. News about the sisters visiting India for the wedding shook the internet, and in the midst of this, an old video of Kim calling Indian food 'disgusting' has now gone viral.

The video dates back to 2012 when Kim was seen discussing Indian food with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in one of the episodes of their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"Have you ever tried Indian food?" Kim asked her sisters, to which Kendall replied, "It's disgusting!" Kim went on to add, "Disgusting, right?"

After the episode had aired, the Kardashians had faced severe backlash for their comments, and netizens even called out the family for selective racism.

However, Kim had later issued an apology and had clarified that she did not mean to offend Indians, and that not liking Indian food was her "personal taste".

"In NO way was my comment intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture. This is just my own personal taste. There are a lot of foods I don’t like... I hate cilantro and peppers, and there are definitely some Armenian foods that I personally find disgusting, but that doesn’t reflect my opinions on other Armenian people or my culture. My comment wasn’t intended to offend anybody. We all have our own opinions and tastes and I was simply expressing mine," she wrote in her blog.

Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe are all set to dazzle at Anant and Radhika's wedding, which is set to take place on July 12, Friday. The couple will reportedly get married in the evening, and Kim has reportedly decided to wear a stunning saree on the occasion.

Reports also claimed that Kim will be shooting Anant and Radhika's wedding for the sixth season of their reality show, The Kardashians.