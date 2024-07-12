Kim Kardashian To Shoot Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Wedding For 6th Season Of The Kardashians Reality Show

Reality TV icon and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday (July 12) to be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand three-day wedding. Reportedly, she will also document the wedding festivities and clips of the extravagant event will be featured in Kim's reality show.

Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members on Friday. The festivities will continue till Sunday (July 14).

According to a report in India Today, Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian will document the Ambani wedding for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. Their team, including hairstylist Chris Appleton and filming producers have also arrived with them to shoot their Mumbai journey as well as the Ambani wedding.

Reportedly, the sixth and upcoming season of the show will feature the lavish wedding.

Soon after landing in Mumbai, Kim took to her Instagram story and gave a glimpse of the grand welcome she received.

In the visuals shared by Kim, she is seen receiving a traditional Indian welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel. She was seen with garlands around her neck and she also sported a tikka on her forehead. "Hi" she wrote and added an emoticon of the Indian flag.

Take a look at the video here:

Anant and Radhika's wedding has become the talk of the town because of the grandeur and extravagance. The couple will get hitched in the Reliance-owned Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex. The guest list is said to include the who's who of the business and global paradigm, including Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians.

The wedding or Shubh Vivah of Anant and Radhika will take place on July 12. This will be followed by the Shubh Ashirwaad on July 13 and the festivities will conclude on July 14 with Mangal Utsav or Reception.