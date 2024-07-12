 Kim Kardashian & Khloe Enjoy Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKim Kardashian & Khloe Enjoy Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian & Khloe Enjoy Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian and Khloe looked delighted as they passed through Mumbai's bustling streets in an auto-rickshaw

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

International reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who landed in Mumbai on Thursday night (July 11) to grace Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, ditched luxury cars and enjoyed an auto-rickshaw ride.

Khloe shared a video on her Instagram story as the sisters took to the streets of Mumbai in an unexpected yet delightful manner. Much to the surprise and excitement of their fans, they were seen in an auto as they passed through Mumbai's bustling streets.

Take a look at their video here:

Khloe and Kim were dressed in casual yet chic outfit. They appeared relaxed and enthusiastic about embracing Mumbai's local mode of transportation. Their video went viral on social media platforms within no time.

Reportedly, Kim will document the wedding festivities and clips of the extravagant event will be featured in the sixth season of Kim's reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members on Friday. The festivities will continue till Sunday (July 14). Besides the Kardashians, several other international celebrities, including Rema, Drake, Adele, John Cena, David Beckham and others are expected to attend the festivities.

Read Also
Old Video Shows Kim Kardashian Calling Indian Food 'Disgusting' As She Attends Anant Ambani-Radhika...
article-image

The guest list is also said to include the who's who of the business and global paradigm, including Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians.

Anant and Radhika's wedding has become the talk of the town because of the grandeur and extravagance. The couple will get hitched in the Reliance-owned Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

The wedding or Shubh Vivah of Anant and Radhika will take place on July 12. This will be followed by the Shubh Ashirwaad on July 13 and the festivities will conclude on July 14 with Mangal Utsav or Reception.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Calm Down Singer Rema Charges ₹25 Crore To Perform 1 Track At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

Calm Down Singer Rema Charges ₹25 Crore To Perform 1 Track At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

Kim Kardashian & Khloe Enjoy Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

Kim Kardashian & Khloe Enjoy Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai Ahead Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19; To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19; To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Seven Years To Forever: Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Love Story; Know How Childhood...

Seven Years To Forever: Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Love Story; Know How Childhood...

'World Will Call You Terrorist': Lucky Ali Says It's 'Lonely' To Be Muslim In Cryptic Note

'World Will Call You Terrorist': Lucky Ali Says It's 'Lonely' To Be Muslim In Cryptic Note