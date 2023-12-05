Adnan Sami TROLLED For Defending Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'No One Is Forcing You To Watch'

Singer Adnan Sami was brutally trolled on social media after he defended Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's latest blockbuster film Animal, Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has received mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience. While some lauded Ranbir's performance, others slammed the director for making an 'overtly violent, sexist and misogynistic' film.

On Monday (December 5), Adnan Sami penned a long note in support of the film and asked people to 'stop over analysing, over thinking and over moral-policing films'.

The singer also cited films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Sholay and Deewar among others and said that he wants to defend the 'right of a creative artist to express what they want to in any form of art'.

"ITS-JUST-A-FILM!!! It’s a fantasy… It’s entertainment!! If you’re looking for logic then also tell me the logic behind the illogical blood donation scene that featured in Amar Akbar Anthony. Three sons of a mother donate blood to her at the same time through a singular tube! That movie is hailed as a cult classic & rightly so because we all love it! Explain the morality shown in Deewaar or the logic behind ’Thakur’ beating the crap out of Gabbar in the climax of Sholay with just his feet & no hands!! That too is an incredible classic which we love!! The Godfather has us rooting for the bad guys again… Quentin Tarantino is considered a genius who has made a career out of gore!! We loved Al Pacino in ‘Scarface’!! If a movie is given an ‘A’ rating it means that only an adult can see it because an ‘adult’ is mature & educated enough to understand between what is right & wrong morally & thus would not get negatively impacted or influenced by the content of the film! So just chill watch the movie; get entertained & go home," Adnan wrote.

He added, "And, NO, I haven’t seen ‘Animal’ as yet but will always defend the right of a creative artist to express what they want to in any form of ‘art’. We as an audience have the right to like it or reject it as per our aesthetics! But it is important for us all to co-exist along with a ‘live & let live’ policy!! No one is forcing you to watch or hear anything; similarly don’t force your opinions on others, especially when those people are presenting a fantasy!! ITS-JUST-A-FILM."

Adnan's post also went viral on Reddit, where netizens brutally trolled him. However, some of them also agreed.

A user commented, "Adnan ko bolo gender reverse kre and be a woman for a day and while he is at it, manoj sir and Kashyap can do the same aur phir it's just a film smjh kar dkh kr aaye but other everyday men. Yes, it's true har koi kaisi bhi film bna skta h, sure. But one dimensional baatein n kre privileged cis-het men toh bhalai hogi."

Another wrote, "Mujhe bahot gussa aata hai jab log Tarantino, Godfather ko aise mention karte hain. Animal ch*tiya picture hai. Uske director already exposed hai ko Uska mindset kya hai. Wo aisi films logo se maze lene ke liye banata hai. Tarantino ne Kill Bill banayi jahan pe bandi badass hai. Par Vanga marna pasand karega female badass film banane se pehle coz uske mind me already decided hai ke women bas slave hai men ke liye."

"If you don't know, films influence audience. How many example do u need where people hero worship actors and follow their character traits? Recently there were a couple of cases where you g people killed their family and said they were influenced by KGF. Do u even enjoy the character in this film?" read another comment.

"Why are people who have not watched the movie defending it so intensely? Thess people are not even understanding why people are criticising it. At least watch before you object to the criticism," another user wrote.

Animal, which released on December 1, has become the talk of the town. The action drama has also been roaring at the box office since the first day, and within four days of its release, Animal has earned Rs 425 crore globally.

The film has garnered mixed reviews from the audience and film critics. While some have called it massy, others accused it of reeking of misogyny and unwarranted sexist remarks. The film revolves around a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. It also stars Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor.