From Charu Shankar In Animal To Amruta Subhash In Gully Boy: 10 Actresses Who Played Moms To Actors Closer To Their Age

By: Sachin T | December 04, 2023
Charu Shankar, who plays Ranbir Kapoor’s mom in Animal, is the latest to have stirred the age-gap debate. Reason being, she is just a year older than the actor. While Charu is 42, Ranbir is 41
Here’s looking at other instances when actresses have played moms to actors despite a minimal difference in their age or when the actresses were evidently younger than the actors
Kshitee Jog and Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – The Marathi actress, who made everyone sit up and take notice of her acting chops in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Rocky’s mother Poonam Randhawa, is only 2 years older to Ranveer in real life
Amruta Subhash and Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy – At the time of Gully Boy’s release, Amruta Subhash, who played Murad’s mother Razia, is only 6 years older than Ranveer
Ramya Krishnan and Prabhas in Baahubali franchise – Ramya Krishnan, who played Rajmata Sivagami in the S.S. Rajamouli directed franchise to Prabhas’ Amarendra Baahubali, is only 9 years older than the actor
Sheeba Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan in Zero – The lovely and versatile Sheeba Chaddha, who is 7 years younger than Shah Rukh Khan, played the actor’s mother in Aanand L Rai’s Zero
Mona Singh and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha – The Made In Heaven Season 2 actress is 16 years younger than her 3-Idiots co-actor. Yet, Mona played mother to Aamir’s character in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha
Sonali Kulkarni and Hrithik Roshan in Mission Kashmir – This comes as a shocker as both actors are literally born in the same year i.e 1974. Yet, Sonali is 10 months younger than Hrithik, but she played his mother in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s war drama
Tabu and Shahid Kapoor in Haider – Tabu, who played the mystical Ghazala who develops incestuous feelings for her son Haider, played by Shahid Kapoor, is a decade older than him
Richa Chadha And Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Gangs of Wasseypur – Richa is 12 years younger than Nawazuddin, yet the actress played his feisty mother Najma in Anurag Kashyap’s acclaimed gangster flick
Shefali Shah and Akshay Kumar in Waqt: The Race Against Time – This mention never gets old. It’s baffling how Shefali, who is 6 years younger than Akshay, played his mother in the Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directorial
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan – In a more recent instance where an actress played wife and mother to the same actor, Deepika played Aishwarya Rathore, wife to SRK’s Vikram Rathore and mother to his Azad in the Atlee directorial
Thanks For Reading!