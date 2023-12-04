Bobby Deol REACTS To His Limited Screen Time In Animal: 'Wish I Had More Scenes'

Bobby Deol, who is currently enjoying the massive success of Animal, has reacted to his limited screen time in the film. Ever since the teaser and trailer of Animal was shared by the makers, Bobby's character created quite a buzz on social media. However, fans who eagerly awaited to watch him on the big screen were left disappointed because of his limited screen time.

In an interview with PTI, Bobby Deol said he is not concerned about the length of his role as he believes he played a character which had a lot of substance.

Bobby said, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep."

Read Also Bobby Deol Gets Mobbed As He Visits Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Amid Animal Success

"I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing," he added.

Bobby plays the lead antagonist, Abrar Haque, in Animal. Despite limited screentime, he has broken the internet with his portrayal of probably one of the most wildest villains in Bollywood. One of the major highlights of the film is his final showdown with Ranbir Kapoor, and the 54-year-old actor has proved how he can still give his contemporaries a run for their money.

The actor has been receiving love from all around the world for his performance and on December 4, his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, also praised him. Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a photo of Bobby from the film, which he captioned, "My, Talented Bob."

The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld.

Besides Ranbir and Bobby, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film hit the big screens on December 1 and has already earned over Rs 200 crore in India.