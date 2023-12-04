Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Enters ₹200 Crore Club

Animal, which released on December 1, Friday, has become the talk of the town and the buzz is reflecting in the box office collections as well. The film has been roaring at the box office since the first day, and now, within just three days of its release, Animal has successfully entered the Rs 200 crore club.

Animal has been on a spree of shattering records ever since it hit the silver screens on Friday, and triumphed over the likes of Pathaan and Gadar 2, to become the second biggest opener of 2023.

Within just two days, Animal crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, and as the first weekend ended, it secured its place in the Rs 200 crore club.

On Day 1, Animal raked in Rs 61 crore, followed by Rs 63.80 crore on Day 2. On Sunday, which was the film's third day, it earned a whopping Rs 72.50 crore, thus taking the total box office collection of the film in India to Rs 202.50 crore.

Out of the Rs 72.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 64.80 crore was from the Hindi version alone, and the rest was made by the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

With Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has now recorded the biggest first weekend collection of his career.

Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The rampage is not set to stop anytime soon, as the makers have announced that there will be a sequel too, titled Animal Park, as shown at the end of the film. In Animal Park, Ranbir is expected to play a double role.

Animal has been met with a mixed response from the audience, with one section calling it a total mass film with violence and action at its peak, and another section accusing it of reeking of misogyny and unwarranted sexist remarks.

National Award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire stated that he was ashamed and embarrassed of Animal, while senior columnist Shobhaa De too slammed it. On the other hand, actress Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, and others cannot stop gushing about the film.