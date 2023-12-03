Ram Gopal Varma Reviews Animal, Calls It Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Social Statement, Expresses Desire To Touch The Filmmaker's Feet

Amid the flood of opinions circulating on social media after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, the internet finds itself even more polarized in its perspectives on the film compared to the situation back in 2019 when Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, hit the cinemas.

While a certain section of the audience including influential personalities continue to call out Vanga for his blatant depiction of violence, gore and abuse in his new film, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma seems to have gone on a praising spree. Putting the Arjun Reddy filmmaker on a pedestal, Varma has compared Vanga to the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg.

Sharing a Google Doc in his tweet, Varma has detailed out his views about the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, deconstructing scenes and their social implications.

Calling the film Vanga's 'SOCIAL STATEMENT', Varma shares, "There will be massive fights over the content and the character of Ranbir in ANIMAL long after its box office run is over and I truly believe it can also trigger a cultural overhaul due to the way Sandeep has ripped off the clothes of moral hypocrisy with his bare naked honesty"

Varma's Favourite Animal Moment

One particular scene that even critics of the film are unanimously praising Vanga for is the way the 18-minute long pre-interval action sequence has been executed. Varma is the latest to join the chorus. Calling Ranbir's character knocking off his enemies with a machine gun as a 'cinematic gem', Varma adds, “One of my favourite (sic) moments is when against everyone’s expectations, including me in the audience was that he will come back with a baseball bat or something, but when he comes back with a machine gun that almost made us all fall off our chairs and that moment is a pure cinematic gem.”

Prior to the release of Animal, the team of the film had gathered in Hyderabad at the Malla Reddy College of Engineering for the pre-release event, which was also graced by the presence of superstar Mahesh Babu and acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. Praising Vanga and elevating him to same status as Varma, Rajamouli had remarked, "New directors come to fame every year. They make big movies and score superhits. But once in a blue moon, there comes a director who not only shakes the audience and the industry but also shakes the existing formula of conventional filmmaking. I know Ram Gopal Varma is one of them back then and now I think Sandeep Vanga is that kind of filmmaker. The director who puts aside the norms and formula to make the film he wants. I am proud of you brother."

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.