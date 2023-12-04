Anurag Kashyap Defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga Amid Animal Criticism: 'People In This Country Get Easily Offended With Films'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come out in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga amid a section of social media users criticising his latest release Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Ever since the film released, it has constantly been making headlines for its graphic visuals portraying gore and violence. It has also sparked controversy for glorification of misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Some of the dialogues and scenes of the film have not gone down well with the audience who took to social media to share their reviews and slam the makers. Amid the criticism, Anurag Kashyap, who is yet to watch the film, has stated that people in India get 'offended' easily.

"I’m aware of the conversations happening online. Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat," Anurag Kashyap told News18.

The filmmaker added, "This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticise, argue and disagree with them. Films either provoke or evoke. I’ve no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema."

Animal, which released on December 1, has become the talk of the town. The action drama has also been roaring at the box office since the first day, and within three days of its release, Animal has entered the Rs 200 crore club in India.

Animal has garnered mixed reviews from the audience and film critics. While some have called it massy, others accused it of reeking of misogyny and unwarranted sexist remarks. The film revolves around a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld.