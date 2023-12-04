7 Things You Missed In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal - From Kabir Singh Reference To AR Rahman's Roja Song

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal finally hit the big screens and it is one of the best performances of the actor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial is packed with high-octane and powerful action sequences and catchy soundtrack. While some people walked out of the theatres lauding Ranbir's versatility as an actor, others were at conflict with the glamorisation of alpha-male energy.

With a runtime of 201 minutes, Animal is one of the longest Hindi films made. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and others. Here are some that you may have missed while watching the film:

Note: Major SPOILERS ahead

Upendra Limaye's cameo

Veteran National Award-winning Marathi actor Upendra Limaye has played a pivotal role in Animal. His cameo is one to remember. The actor is seen playing the role of Freddy, a weapon manufacturer, who helps Ranbir and his gang fight enemies.

Upendra Limaye is introduced right before the 18-minute-long interval action block. Several other Hindi films in which he played significant roles are Chandni Bar, Page 3, Shiva, Traffic Signal, Sarkar Raj and others.

Kabir Singh reference

Remember the scene where Kiara Advani's character Preeti Sikka was harassed during a Holi celebration in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh? Shahid's character, who played her boyfriend and later husband, Kabir Singh, came barging in and asked, "Kisne touch kiya usko...?" The dialogue has been used in various memes since the release of the film, and one of the dialogues in Animal also reminded audiences of the same.

In the said scene, Ranbir's character says "Kaun touch kiya meri didi ko? (Who touched my sister)", before bringing a gun inside a college classroom to threaten those who misbehaved with his sister.

Which is the song played during action sequence before interval?

During the intense action sequence right before the interval, Ajay-Atul's Dolby Walya is played, adding a fun element.

The original song from the film Jaundya Na Balasaheb stars Girish Kulkarni, Saie Tamhankar, Mohan Joshi, Reema, Bhau Kadam and Manava Naik.

Jamaal Jamaaloo song

One of the scenes which is widely talked about is Bobby Deol's entry sequence in the film. Bobby plays the role of a menacing villain Abrar Haque. Despite limited screentime, he has broken the internet with his powerful performance.

The song which was played during his entry is Jamaal Jamaaloo. For those who did not notice, it is an Iranian song composed by Khatereh Group. Reportedly, the English translation of the lyrics is, "Oh my cutie, don't play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved."

Ranbir's mom is just a year older than him!

Actress Charu Shankar, who plays Ranbir's mother in Animal, is just a year older than him. Yes, you read that right! While Ranbir is 41, Charu is 42. Ranbir and Charu's minimal age difference has stirred the age-gap debate in Bollywood. There have been films in the past in which actresses have played the role of moms to actors who are older than them or are not much younger.

Roja song in Ranbir's entry scene

When Ranbir's character arrives at Geetanjali's (Rashmika) engagement, the music of the popular Roja songs Chhoti Si Asha and Roja Janeman are played with the drums and violin.

The makers of Animal have also credited the original composer AR Rahman for the background music.

Karan Johar gave Sharukh Khan his best entry scene in Kabhi khushi kabhie gham.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave Ranbir Kapoor his best entry scene in Animal. https://t.co/gFYInIHsGn — Biraj Raha (Ved) (@TheDravid_Fan) December 4, 2023

Ranbir's double role

The makers of Animal have included a post-credits scene in the film which hints at a sequel titled Animal Park.

In the sequel, Ranbir will also play the role of Aziz, who is a professional butcher. He has taken a vow to take revenge for his brother Abrar’s (Bobby Deol) death. Aziz has gotten a plastic surgery done so he now looks exactly like Ranvijay, also played by Ranbir.

As the end credits roll, Aziz mercilessly kills two of Ranbir's men and their blood splashes on his face.