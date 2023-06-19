Adipurush: Netizens Fume Over Wrongful Depiction Of Raavan Feeding Non-Veg To His Pushpak Vimaan, Given His Brahmin Origins: WATCH VIDEO

The problems for Adipurush are only mounting further with every passing day, since it’s release. The latest observation that has left the Internet teething in anger, is the wrongful and untrue depiction of Raavan, a devout Lord Shiva devotee and a Brahmin by practice, who is shown feeding non-vegetarian food to his Pushpak Vimaan, that is played by a bat.

In the said scene, Saif Ali Khan, who plays Lankesh in the film is seen thrusting a gigantic piece of raw meat inside the bat’s mouth and watches in glee as the animal devours his meal.

Watch this tweet where a user has shared the said scene, stating, “Ravan me lakh buraiya thi lekin usne kabhi non veg ko hath nahi lagaya #Adipurush #ManojMuntashir”

As per the holy text, Raavan’s origins show him as an ardent believer of Lord Shiva, who observed Brahmanism. Infact, the film also maintains the same where Lankesh is shown sporting the janeyu (holy thread) around his body. One then wonders what creative liberties were being undertaken here by filmmaker Om Raut to depict the Asura king in such fashion.

Twitterati has slammed the filmmaker and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Many are baffled with how come Shukla, who comes across as someone who is well-versed with religious texts and events, did not bother highlighting such a glaring error, during the filming of Adipurush.

One user said, “@manojmuntashir @omraut your movie shows Raavan is feeding non-veg but FYI Raavan was a Brahmin and never ever would a Brahmin hold or feed Non-Veg. Manoj yhypocrisy has been exposed, first you mentioned #Adipurush is based on Ramayan & after the release it's inspired by Ramayan.”

Another user added, “What was the msg? That ravan used to touch non veg? That mata sita was dressed not like mata sita, that hanuman ji was a tapori? Paise ke liye imaan bech diye kya”

More users also commented demanding that the filmmakers refrain from showing such scenes.

A user said, “Wasn't ravan Brahmin?? @omraut then how can he touch non veg , p s he was Shivji's biggest bhakt . Stop showing these nonsense types of things”

Another added, “Ravan ek shudh brahmn tha vo kbi b non veg nhi khatha tha lekin movie me ravan ko raw meat pkde hue dikhaya gya hai”

Check out more tweets below to gauge the sentiments being felt by the audience.

TROUBLES FOR TEAM ADIPURUSH

'Adipurush' has resulted in a nationwide debate and protests have erupted in several cities, calling for a ban on the film.

Starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, among others, the film is facing flak from all sections of the society for insulting the intellect and sentiments of the audience.

Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir are now receiving death threats from several Hindu outfits with many creating ruckus in different parts of the country. While their effigies are being burnt in Chhattisgarh, a screening of the film was stalled in a Mumbai theatre.

Owing to the wrongful depiction of Sita Maa being shown as being born in India in the film, Adipurush has been indefinitely banned from release in Kathmandu, Nepal.