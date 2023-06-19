Bhopal: ‘Why Are Hindus Silent’, Actor Seeks Ban On Adipurush

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Vikram Mastal says that the film ‘Adipurush’ should be banned. Vikram said that he is going to move court against the film in his hometown Budhni on Monday. “Why are Hindus silent on Adipurush,” asked Vikram who has played the role of Hanuman in Sagar Arts' Ramayan aired on NDTV Imagine channel. Taking exception to the dialogues, Vikram termed them as very cheap and pedestrian. He lashed out at Manoj Muntashir Shukla who wrote the dialogues for the Hindi version of Adipurush, saying that he has insulted Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji.

First Muntashir made the mistake and then he is saying that he did it intentionally, it clearly shows that Manoj Muntashir's pride has become bigger than Ravana, said Vikram while talking to media persons here on Sunday. He further said that a conspiracy has been hatched to insult Sanatan Dharma through the film Adipurush and for this the writer and director of the film Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir are solely responsible.

The actor questioned that after the film showing Hanuman ji mouthing cheap dialogues, would our younger generation respect our deities. He also appealed to the people of Sanatan Dharma to oppose this film.