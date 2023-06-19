OG Ramayan Actors Who Slammed Adipurush: From Dipika Chikhlia To Arun Govil

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Prabhas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush was released in theatres on June 16 amid much fanfare
However, it has been heavily criticised for poor VFX and controversial dialogues. Several celebrities have also slammed the makers and expressed disappointment over the film
Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, called Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Hollywood Ki Cartoon'. He said he is troubled by the viral dialogues and clips of Adipurush he saw on social media
Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramayan, reacted to Om Raut and Kriti Sanon's kiss controversy and said, "This is an issue with new-gen actors, as they fail to immerse in the character and understand its emotions. For them, Ramayana might have been just a film. Perhaps they failed to make a spiritual connection"
Sunil Lahri said that he had "high expectations from Adipurush but called the film 'disappointing'. "You can't play with your culture in the name of doing something different. The audience doesn't find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact the dialogues are also poor"
Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar strongly criticised the 'tapori' dialogues and said the filmmaker is trying to make a 'Marvel-like movie'
Dara Singh played the role of Hanuman in Ramayan. His actor-son Vindu Dara Singh said he is skeptical to watch Adipurush as he doesn't want to 'get upset'
Mukesh Khanna also slammed the makers for 'disrespecting Ramayan'. "Om Raut seems to have no knowledge of Ramayana and buddhijeevi writer Manoj Muntashir has turned our Ramayana into Kalyug," he said
