Actors Who Played Ravan On Screen: From Saif Ali Khan To Arvind Trivedi

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023

Over the years, several actors have taken the challenge to portray the mighty evil king Ravan or characters based on the psychology of the Lankeshwar. Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Ravan in the much-awaited film Adipurush

Late veteran actor Arvind Trivedi played the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's cult television series Ramayana

Actor Karthik Jayaram played Ravan in Siya Ke Ram

Puneet Issar essayed the role of Ravan in the play Ravan Ki Ramayan

Aarya Babbar was seen as Ravan in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan in 2017

Tarun Khanna played Ravan in the TV show Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev

Late actor Amrish Puri voiced as the evil king for the Hindi version of Hugo Sako's animated feature film Ramayana in 1993

