Actors Who Played Ravan On Screen: From Saif Ali Khan To Arvind Trivedi

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Over the years, several actors have taken the challenge to portray the mighty evil king Ravan or characters based on the psychology of the Lankeshwar. Take a look:
Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Ravan in the much-awaited film Adipurush
Late veteran actor Arvind Trivedi played the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's cult television series Ramayana
Actor Karthik Jayaram played Ravan in Siya Ke Ram
Puneet Issar essayed the role of Ravan in the play Ravan Ki Ramayan
Aarya Babbar was seen as Ravan in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan in 2017
Tarun Khanna played Ravan in the TV show Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev
Late actor Amrish Puri voiced as the evil king for the Hindi version of Hugo Sako's animated feature film Ramayana in 1993
