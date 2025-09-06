UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Across Uttar Pradesh, Thousands Appear For Exam | ANI

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 began on Saturday with a large number of candidates arriving at examination centres across the state.

About The Exam

The exam will be held on September 6 and 7 in two shifts across 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In Kanpur district, nearly 40,000 candidates appeared at 22 centres. The test will be conducted in two sessions, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: The Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) begins in Mathura



An aspirant says, "The preparation is going well, but how the exam pattern will be this time will only be known…

At the exam centres, authorities imposed a complete ban on electronic devices, and candidates underwent biometric verification before entering the halls.

At AB Vidyalaya in Kanpur, candidates arrived with enthusiasm from early morning to take the examination.

Uttar Pradesh | Candidates arrive for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Preliminary Examination Test PET - 2025.



The exam will be held on September 6 and 7 in two shifts across 48 districts of the state.



(Visuals from an… pic.twitter.com/KIJ99gikMB — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Aspirants Speak About Exam Preparation

Speaking about her preparation, Anjali, a candidate from Kanpur centre, said, "The preparation is good... let's see how the paper is in the examination." Another candidate, Vaishnavi, expressed hope for better job opportunities after the exam. "It depends on how the question will come in the exam... Preparation is good. I hope there will be a good examination, and I will hope for a good vacancy in the future," she said.

Sonam, also appearing for her first paper, said, "Preparation is good... Let's wait for the examination; after that we will see... I'm giving the first paper exam today."

Uttar Pradesh | Candidates arrive for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Preliminary Examination Test PET - 2025.



The exam will be held on September 6 and 7 in two shifts across 48 districts of the state.



(Visuals from an examination… pic.twitter.com/brwSrTfEGN — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Prashant Shukla, the exam administrator at the AB Vidyalaya exam centre, told ANI, "Today, the exam has been completed according to the guidelines given by the UPPET. And according to the SOP that is being issued, the entire curriculum has been proven." Shukla further added that 360 students were enrolled at the centre, fifteen rooms have been set up and two teachers have been appointed in each room.

Explaining the security measures at the centre, he said, "We are following the guidelines given by the UPPET. In a normal exam, the examiner brings his entry card, a photo and his original ID. Apart from this, we keep all the items in our school without any cost." "Today, there are examinations in two sessions...the first exam is 10 to 12, and the second exam is 3 to 5. There is an exam tomorrow as well," Shukla further said.

About The PET Exam

The PET exam is organised by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) to determine the eligibility of candidates for various government jobs.

Meanwhile, the security and verification processes, including biometric checks and document verification with original IDs like Aadhaar or PAN cards, are going on.

The exam centre is well-secured with police and security personnel ensuring a smooth and fair examination process. Candidates from various districts, including Rampur and Sitapur districts, have travelled long distances to appear for the exam.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam, which had been conducted on February 17 and 18, was cancelled on February 24, followed by allegations of paper leaks.

