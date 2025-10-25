 Kerala's Ruling LDF In Turmoil As CPI Revolts Over PM SHRI School Agreement
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala's Ruling LDF In Turmoil As CPI Revolts Over PM SHRI School Agreement

Kerala's Ruling LDF In Turmoil As CPI Revolts Over PM SHRI School Agreement

Kerala’s LDF faces internal turmoil as CPI criticizes CPI(M) for signing the PM SHRI Schools MoU without consultation, calling it a breach of collective discipline. The government defends the move, saying it secures ₹1,477 crore in withheld central funds, while retaining control over the state’s syllabus and denying adoption of NEP 2022.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam | ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) faces turmoil as its key ally, the CPI, launched a full-blown revolt on Friday against the lead partner CPI(M) over the state General Education Department's decision to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, which was signed a day ago.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam's Statement

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that the party and other LDF constituents were kept "in the dark" about the decision. He characterised the move as a "breach of the front's collective discipline." Viswam, speaking to reporters here after a secretariat meeting of the CPI, said that there had been no discussions on the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) in the Cabinet to date, despite which the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in "unusual haste." "Why this unusual haste, and for what? This is the question on everyone's mind," he said.

He further said that the CPI could not understand the logic behind keeping LDF constituents in the dark about the PM SHRI MoU and the assurances given to the state as part of it.

FPJ Shorts
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The ODI Series, Delights SCG Crowd
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The ODI Series, Delights SCG Crowd
Vasai-Virar News: Indian Fox Spotted Near Chikhal Dongari Jetty, Seen Eating Trash; Video Goes Viral
Vasai-Virar News: Indian Fox Spotted Near Chikhal Dongari Jetty, Seen Eating Trash; Video Goes Viral
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against School-Cum-Madrassa For Demanding Virginity Test For...
article-image

Viswam questioned how the LDF could move forward if the Front took decisions without any discussions or consultations, keeping constituent parties uninformed.

The CPI has warned that the move could pave the way for NEP's implementation in Kerala--something the Left has long resisted. The requirement to display boards identifying institutions as PM SHRI Schools has also caused unease among party leaders.

Kerala Education Minister Defends Govt's Decision To Sign The Scheme

However, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the government's decision to sign the scheme, saying it was a strategic move to secure central funds while safeguarding the state's educational policies.

Addressing a press conference here, Sivankutty said the decision was taken to counter the Centre's attempt to "withhold thousands of crores in funds meant for children." "This government will not allow any measure that undermines public education or deprives children of their rightful funds. Our children will not lose a single rupee they are entitled to," he said.

Read Also
JNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters
article-image

He explained that the Centre had withheld funds under the Samagra Shiksha programme because Kerala had not joined PM SHRI.

The funds withheld include Rs 188.58 crore for 2023-24, Rs 513.54 crore for 2024-25, and Rs 456.01 crore from previous years, he added.

The cumulative loss amounts to Rs 1,158.13 crore. By signing the PM SHRI scheme now, the state will be able to receive these pending funds along with allocations for the current programme--a total of Rs 1,477.13 crore, of which Rs 971.01 crore has already been approved by the Centre, the minister further said.

Sivankutty said the withholding of funds directly affects nearly 40 lakh students in public schools, including 5.61 lakh SC/ST students and 1.11 lakh differently-abled children who rely on special support, therapy facilities, and assistive devices.

Read Also
CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly
article-image

He clarified that signing PM SHRI does not mean Kerala has accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022.

He said the alignment was "purely technical," as the Centre had announced in October 2022 that the Samagra Shiksha programme would serve as the basis for implementing NEP.

Kerala continues to follow its own policies in line with state priorities.

The minister asserted that the state government retains full control over its syllabus. Kerala has included topics such as the Babri Masjid demolition and Mughal history--which NCERT had removed--in its textbooks and assessments.

Sivankutty said the requirement to carry the 'PM SHRI' label on selected schools was merely technical, adding that the scheme does not mandate displaying the PM's name or photo.

Read Also
Delhi Govt To Implement Uniform Admission Age Of 6+ Years For Class 1 In All Schools Under DoE From...
article-image

Seeking to pacify the agitated CPI, which has four ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, the CPI(M) clarified that while the state government had signed agreements with the Centre to receive funds, it continued to oppose the PM SHRI scheme and the conditions attached to it, amid rising tensions with its key ally, the CPI.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the state has no objection to receiving its rightful share of central funds but cannot accept restrictive clauses attached to schemes like PM SHRI.

"We have no doubts about getting our due funds. But earlier, the Centre never imposed such conditions. Now, this government is attaching conditions in every sector, affecting states, including Kerala," Govindan told reporters here.

He alleged that around Rs 8,000 crore due to Kerala under various central schemes has not been released. "The Centre must release the deserving funds. Its conditional approach cannot be accepted," he said.

Read Also
UGC Warns Students Against Delhi-Based Institute Of Management And Engineering Offering Unrecognised...
article-image

Criticising the Congress for remaining silent, he added, "This stance should be opposed, but the Congress has not objected till now." "Rajasthan, under Congress rule, was the first to sign the PM SHRI agreement. This shows their double standards. Their politics seems to be that no development should happen in Kerala," Govindan alleged.

The opposition Congress said the move exposed "deep fissures within the LDF." Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, claimed that CPI(M) state secretary Govindan questioned "which CPI" in response to the party's objections to the scheme.

"The CPI should decide whether to tolerate the insult and shame or not. It is CPI's political decision to make," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh: 20 Govt Schools In State Now Under CBSE; Barsar School To Join The List

Himachal Pradesh: 20 Govt Schools In State Now Under CBSE; Barsar School To Join The List

Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives

Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Begins Today; Check Important Instructions & Revised...

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Begins Today; Check Important Instructions & Revised...

Kerala HC Orders Bar Council Of India To Approve 2 Seats For Transgender Students In All State Law...

Kerala HC Orders Bar Council Of India To Approve 2 Seats For Transgender Students In All State Law...

University Of East London & NISAU UK Forge Landmark Pact To Support Indian Students' Welfare In...

University Of East London & NISAU UK Forge Landmark Pact To Support Indian Students' Welfare In...