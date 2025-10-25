Kerala's Ruling LDF In Turmoil As CPI Revolts Over PM SHRI School Agreement

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam | ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) faces turmoil as its key ally, the CPI, launched a full-blown revolt on Friday against the lead partner CPI(M) over the state General Education Department's decision to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, which was signed a day ago.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam's Statement

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that the party and other LDF constituents were kept "in the dark" about the decision. He characterised the move as a "breach of the front's collective discipline." Viswam, speaking to reporters here after a secretariat meeting of the CPI, said that there had been no discussions on the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) in the Cabinet to date, despite which the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in "unusual haste." "Why this unusual haste, and for what? This is the question on everyone's mind," he said.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram | On Kerala Minister V. Sivankutty’s statement, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam says, “The Kerala government should not blindly follow the NEP... It should chart a new path for India, not just for Kerala. Democratic and left forces, along with… pic.twitter.com/RzJs1d0xA7 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

He further said that the CPI could not understand the logic behind keeping LDF constituents in the dark about the PM SHRI MoU and the assurances given to the state as part of it.

Viswam questioned how the LDF could move forward if the Front took decisions without any discussions or consultations, keeping constituent parties uninformed.

The CPI has warned that the move could pave the way for NEP's implementation in Kerala--something the Left has long resisted. The requirement to display boards identifying institutions as PM SHRI Schools has also caused unease among party leaders.

Kerala Education Minister Defends Govt's Decision To Sign The Scheme

However, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the government's decision to sign the scheme, saying it was a strategic move to secure central funds while safeguarding the state's educational policies.

Addressing a press conference here, Sivankutty said the decision was taken to counter the Centre's attempt to "withhold thousands of crores in funds meant for children." "This government will not allow any measure that undermines public education or deprives children of their rightful funds. Our children will not lose a single rupee they are entitled to," he said.

He explained that the Centre had withheld funds under the Samagra Shiksha programme because Kerala had not joined PM SHRI.

The funds withheld include Rs 188.58 crore for 2023-24, Rs 513.54 crore for 2024-25, and Rs 456.01 crore from previous years, he added.

The cumulative loss amounts to Rs 1,158.13 crore. By signing the PM SHRI scheme now, the state will be able to receive these pending funds along with allocations for the current programme--a total of Rs 1,477.13 crore, of which Rs 971.01 crore has already been approved by the Centre, the minister further said.

Sivankutty said the withholding of funds directly affects nearly 40 lakh students in public schools, including 5.61 lakh SC/ST students and 1.11 lakh differently-abled children who rely on special support, therapy facilities, and assistive devices.

Read Also CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly

He clarified that signing PM SHRI does not mean Kerala has accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022.

He said the alignment was "purely technical," as the Centre had announced in October 2022 that the Samagra Shiksha programme would serve as the basis for implementing NEP.

Kerala continues to follow its own policies in line with state priorities.

The minister asserted that the state government retains full control over its syllabus. Kerala has included topics such as the Babri Masjid demolition and Mughal history--which NCERT had removed--in its textbooks and assessments.

Sivankutty said the requirement to carry the 'PM SHRI' label on selected schools was merely technical, adding that the scheme does not mandate displaying the PM's name or photo.

Seeking to pacify the agitated CPI, which has four ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, the CPI(M) clarified that while the state government had signed agreements with the Centre to receive funds, it continued to oppose the PM SHRI scheme and the conditions attached to it, amid rising tensions with its key ally, the CPI.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the state has no objection to receiving its rightful share of central funds but cannot accept restrictive clauses attached to schemes like PM SHRI.

"We have no doubts about getting our due funds. But earlier, the Centre never imposed such conditions. Now, this government is attaching conditions in every sector, affecting states, including Kerala," Govindan told reporters here.

He alleged that around Rs 8,000 crore due to Kerala under various central schemes has not been released. "The Centre must release the deserving funds. Its conditional approach cannot be accepted," he said.

Criticising the Congress for remaining silent, he added, "This stance should be opposed, but the Congress has not objected till now." "Rajasthan, under Congress rule, was the first to sign the PM SHRI agreement. This shows their double standards. Their politics seems to be that no development should happen in Kerala," Govindan alleged.

The opposition Congress said the move exposed "deep fissures within the LDF." Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, claimed that CPI(M) state secretary Govindan questioned "which CPI" in response to the party's objections to the scheme.

"The CPI should decide whether to tolerate the insult and shame or not. It is CPI's political decision to make," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)