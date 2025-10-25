 Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against School-Cum-Madrassa For Demanding Virginity Test For 13-Year-Old Girl's Admission
Uttar Pradesh: Police in Moradabad filed an FIR against a school-cum-madrassa after a man alleged that his 13-year-old daughter was asked to submit a “virginity test” report for re-admission. The girl, a class 8 student, had previously stopped attending the institute. Authorities are investigating, and legal action will follow based on findings.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against School-Cum-Madrassa For Demanding Virginity Test For 13-Year-Old Girl's Admission | File Pic (Representative Image)

Moradabad (UP): Police lodged an FIR against a school-cum-madrassa here based on a man's complaint that her 13-year-old daughter was asked to submit a "virginity test" report for admission into the institute.

According to police, the class 8 student had not been attending the institute for a prolonged period without notifying the school administration.

When the father, who hails from Chandigarh but currently resides in Moradabad, later approached the boarding school for her re-enrolment, authorities allegedly refused admission and demanded a "virginity test" report.

Circle Officer (Highway) Rajesh Kumar said, "Police are investigating the matter after lodging an FIR against the school. Appropriate sections of law will be added based on the findings of the investigation." The institute, which functions both as a madrassa and an inter college, is affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board and the Basic Shiksha Department.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

