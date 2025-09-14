Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of September 18 Polls | X @ABVPVoice, @JoslynChoudhary, & @SfiDelhi

New Delhi: The main contenders of next week's Delhi University students' union (DUSU) elections -- the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress' NSUI and the Left-backed SFI-AISA alliance -- have unveiled their manifestoes, outlining promises on education, accessibility and student welfare.

ABVP's Manifesto

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said its manifesto was drafted after considering over 5,000 suggestions received from students.

It pledged subsidised health insurance, increased funding for academic and cultural societies, upgraded sports equipment and nutrition for student athletes, and accessibility audits to make campuses more inclusive. Free Wi-Fi across the university and financial support for final-year research scholars also figure in its agenda.

Delhi: ABVP National General Secretary, Virender Singh SolankI says, "The manifesto launched by the Student Council was not released by ABVP. Consider that the demands included in the manifesto are those given by students to the Student Council. Suggestions from over 5,000… pic.twitter.com/ZRdtezuvQ8 — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2025

"The ABVP's capable leadership has always been trusted by students of Delhi University. This year, we are determined to ensure adequate sports facilities and nutrition, campus accessibility audits for students with special needs, and free Wi-Fi access across DU.

"With these initiatives, we aim to establish Delhi University as a premier global institution," said Aryan Maan, the outfit's candidate for DUSU president.

ABVP launches its DUSU manifesto - #MyDUMyManifesto at the Press Club of India!



Visuals from the press conference, where our candidates interacted with mediapersons, shared their vision to reform DU campus, and presented student-centric solutions.#ABVP4DUSU #ABVP3134 pic.twitter.com/XOtCSzx8p1 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) September 13, 2025

NSUI's Manifesto

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) manifesto stressed inclusive infrastructure, affordable education, and student rights.

It proposed a barrier-free campus, a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for students with disabilities, their representation in university committees, and support systems for North-Eastern and linguistic minority students.

Sustainable campuses and rejection of the National Education Policy in favour of greater public funding also featured prominently in its manifesto.

Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) released its manifesto for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2025-26 elections at a press conference held at the NSUI office.



The announced candidates are Joslyn Nandita Choudhary for President, Rahul Jhansla for Vice… pic.twitter.com/jbBJgSGjzp — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2025

The NSUI also launched a manifesto specifically for women, with a focus on safety and health, promising dedicated helplines, sanitary pad vending machines, menstrual health awareness campaigns, and gender sensitivity on campus.

SFI-AISA Alliance Terms Its Agenda "A True Student-Centric Manifesto"

The SFI-AISA alliance termed its agenda "a true student-centric manifesto" and promised to resist fee hikes, push for elected Internal Complaints Committees and gender sensitisation cells in all colleges, and restore equal opportunity and grievance redressal mechanisms.

SFI-AISA Hold Press Conference Ahead of DUSU Polls; Release Manifesto - SFI and AISA held a press conference today at the Press Club Of India with regard to the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union elections polling of which is scheduled to happen on the 18th of this month. pic.twitter.com/FM0wdfoUDD — SFI Delhi (@SfiDelhi) September 13, 2025

It also pledged menstrual leave for women students and demanded the inclusion of women's colleges like Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, and Daulat Ram College in the union.

The alliance sharply criticised the NEP and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, arguing that valuable teaching hours were being diverted to Skill Enhancement and Value Added Courses instead of core subjects.

It vowed to scrap what it termed "bogus courses" and reinstate core course credits, alongside revising internal assessment and restoring entrance exams.

The DUSU polls are scheduled for September 18.

