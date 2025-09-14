 Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of September 18 Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of September 18 Polls

Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of September 18 Polls

The main contenders of next week's Delhi University students' union (DUSU) elections -- the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress' NSUI and the Left-backed SFI-AISA alliance -- have unveiled their manifestoes, outlining promises on education, accessibility and student welfare.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of September 18 Polls | X @ABVPVoice, @JoslynChoudhary, & @SfiDelhi

New Delhi: The main contenders of next week's Delhi University students' union (DUSU) elections -- the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress' NSUI and the Left-backed SFI-AISA alliance -- have unveiled their manifestoes, outlining promises on education, accessibility and student welfare.

ABVP's Manifesto

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said its manifesto was drafted after considering over 5,000 suggestions received from students.

It pledged subsidised health insurance, increased funding for academic and cultural societies, upgraded sports equipment and nutrition for student athletes, and accessibility audits to make campuses more inclusive. Free Wi-Fi across the university and financial support for final-year research scholars also figure in its agenda.

FPJ Shorts
'Mourn Him Or Suffer Consequences': Republicans Warn As At Least 15 Americans Fired Or Suspended Over Comments On Charlie Kirk's Death
'Mourn Him Or Suffer Consequences': Republicans Warn As At Least 15 Americans Fired Or Suspended Over Comments On Charlie Kirk's Death
Rajasthan Police Arrest Main Accused In 2018 Murder Of Lecturer Neetu Gurjar
Rajasthan Police Arrest Main Accused In 2018 Murder Of Lecturer Neetu Gurjar
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here
Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day
Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day
Read Also
UGC NET Certificates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
article-image
Read Also
'I Was All In For US': College Dreams Dashed As Trump's Travel Ban Shuts Out International Students
article-image

"The ABVP's capable leadership has always been trusted by students of Delhi University. This year, we are determined to ensure adequate sports facilities and nutrition, campus accessibility audits for students with special needs, and free Wi-Fi access across DU.

"With these initiatives, we aim to establish Delhi University as a premier global institution," said Aryan Maan, the outfit's candidate for DUSU president.

Read Also
'We Are Not Responsible': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Changes In NCERT Syllabus, Says...
article-image

NSUI's Manifesto

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) manifesto stressed inclusive infrastructure, affordable education, and student rights.

It proposed a barrier-free campus, a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for students with disabilities, their representation in university committees, and support systems for North-Eastern and linguistic minority students.

Sustainable campuses and rejection of the National Education Policy in favour of greater public funding also featured prominently in its manifesto.

Read Also
UTET Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Exam Details Here
article-image

The NSUI also launched a manifesto specifically for women, with a focus on safety and health, promising dedicated helplines, sanitary pad vending machines, menstrual health awareness campaigns, and gender sensitivity on campus.

SFI-AISA Alliance Terms Its Agenda "A True Student-Centric Manifesto"

The SFI-AISA alliance termed its agenda "a true student-centric manifesto" and promised to resist fee hikes, push for elected Internal Complaints Committees and gender sensitisation cells in all colleges, and restore equal opportunity and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Read Also
Sheopur’s Shivanshu Shivhare Tops MPPSC & Creates History; All You Need To Know About Him
article-image

It also pledged menstrual leave for women students and demanded the inclusion of women's colleges like Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, and Daulat Ram College in the union.

The alliance sharply criticised the NEP and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, arguing that valuable teaching hours were being diverted to Skill Enhancement and Value Added Courses instead of core subjects.

It vowed to scrap what it termed "bogus courses" and reinstate core course credits, alongside revising internal assessment and restoring entrance exams.

The DUSU polls are scheduled for September 18.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Police Arrest Main Accused In 2018 Murder Of Lecturer Neetu Gurjar

Rajasthan Police Arrest Main Accused In 2018 Murder Of Lecturer Neetu Gurjar

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here

West Bengal Education Minister Indirectly Blames Governor CV Ananda Bose For Jadavpur University...

West Bengal Education Minister Indirectly Blames Governor CV Ananda Bose For Jadavpur University...

NSUI Tripura Unit Threatens To Launch Agitation Against Standardised Uniform For Govt School...

NSUI Tripura Unit Threatens To Launch Agitation Against Standardised Uniform For Govt School...

Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of...

Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: ABVP, NSUI, & SFI-AISA Roll Out Manifestos Ahead Of...