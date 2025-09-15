ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A 'Capable Administrator' | X @ABVPVoice

Udaipur: ABVP members staged a protest at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur on Monday following a controversial remark by the university vice chancellor, Sunita Mishra, in which she allegedly referred to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as a "capable administrator" during a recent seminar.

Protesting students entered the administrative building from the rear gate and broke glass panes. The police were called in, with Deputy SP Chhagan Purohit and other police officers reaching the spot to control the situation.

The alleged provocative statement was made at a seminar, "Bhartiya Gyan Pranali: Roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047", held last week at the university's auditorium. Mishra allegedly referred to Aurangzeb's administrative abilities and called him a capable administrator.

In her clarification issued later, the VC stated her statement had been misinterpreted and taken out of context and asserted that she did not glorify Aurangzeb.

Condemning the remark, BJP city district general secretary Pankaj Gorana said, "Such statements are unacceptable on the land of Maharana Pratap. We demand her removal," he said.

During the protest, students climbed the gate of the administrative building, while others forced entry from the back, shattering glass panels.

