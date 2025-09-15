 ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A 'Capable Administrator'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A 'Capable Administrator'

ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A 'Capable Administrator'

ABVP members staged a protest at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur on Monday following a controversial remark by the university vice chancellor, Sunita Mishra, in which she allegedly referred to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as a "capable administrator" during a recent seminar.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A 'Capable Administrator' | X @ABVPVoice

Udaipur: ABVP members staged a protest at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur on Monday following a controversial remark by the university vice chancellor, Sunita Mishra, in which she allegedly referred to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as a "capable administrator" during a recent seminar.

Details

Protesting students entered the administrative building from the rear gate and broke glass panes. The police were called in, with Deputy SP Chhagan Purohit and other police officers reaching the spot to control the situation.

The alleged provocative statement was made at a seminar, "Bhartiya Gyan Pranali: Roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047", held last week at the university's auditorium. Mishra allegedly referred to Aurangzeb's administrative abilities and called him a capable administrator.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
Read Also
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses...
article-image

In her clarification issued later, the VC stated her statement had been misinterpreted and taken out of context and asserted that she did not glorify Aurangzeb.

Condemning the remark, BJP city district general secretary Pankaj Gorana said, "Such statements are unacceptable on the land of Maharana Pratap. We demand her removal," he said.

During the protest, students climbed the gate of the administrative building, while others forced entry from the back, shattering glass panels.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...

CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...

Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers

Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers

ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A...

ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A...