 Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory

Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory

During Pilot's visit the supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) came face-to-face outside the Hindu College, with both shouting slogans against each other before security personnel intervened.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory | X @SachinPilot

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday visited several colleges in Delhi University's north campus and expressed confidence that the party's students' wing would sweep victory in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

During Pilot's visit the supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) came face-to-face outside the Hindu College, with both shouting slogans against each other before security personnel intervened.

The general secretary, accompanied by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, interacted with students at Miranda House, Campus Law Centre (CLC) and the Hindu College.

Read Also
Why Is Finland Becoming The Next Big Study Destination For Indian Students
article-image
Read Also
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here
article-image

"Delhi University is one of the most important universities of our country. All four NSUI candidates will surely win with the support and trust of students," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab, Interacts With Farmers And Families In Relief Camps
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab, Interacts With Farmers And Families In Relief Camps
Mumbai: Girl Thrashes Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour, Forces Apology At Her Feet | Viral Video
Mumbai: Girl Thrashes Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour, Forces Apology At Her Feet | Viral Video
Hike App Shut Down By CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal After India’s Ban On Real-Money Gaming, Close To 100 Employees Affected
Hike App Shut Down By CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal After India’s Ban On Real-Money Gaming, Close To 100 Employees Affected

He further said that the students of Delhi University want a change as they are aware of the failures of the Union and state governments. "The students believe in our ideology and vision, which will be reflected in the results." The visit was part of a larger outreach programme for the NSUI's panel, which seeks to highlight student-centric issues and mobilise support across the campus, an official statement by the students' wing said.

The NSUI has fielded 23-year-old Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, as its presidential candidate. She is the first woman to be in the fray for the top post in 17 years.

Read Also
Canada Tightens International Student Visa Rules As Rejections Hit Record Highs
article-image

Rahul Jhansla has been fielded for the post of vice president, Kabir for secretary and Lav Kush Badhana for the post of joint secretary.

The DUSU elections for the 2025-26 session are scheduled for September 18, with counting the next day.

In the 2024 polls, the Congress-backed students' outfit staged a comeback after seven years, bagging the president and joint secretary posts. The ABVP had secured the vice president's position and retained the secretary's seat last year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses...

Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses...

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Sees 72% Attendance, Over 3.76 Lakh Candidates Appear

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Sees 72% Attendance, Over 3.76 Lakh Candidates Appear

JKSSB Constable PET/ PST Schedule Released; Admit Card On September 18

JKSSB Constable PET/ PST Schedule Released; Admit Card On September 18

UP NEET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Schedule Revised, Merit List Postponed

UP NEET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Schedule Revised, Merit List Postponed

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 Out; Check Vacancy Details Here