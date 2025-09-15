Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory | X @SachinPilot

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday visited several colleges in Delhi University's north campus and expressed confidence that the party's students' wing would sweep victory in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

During Pilot's visit the supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) came face-to-face outside the Hindu College, with both shouting slogans against each other before security personnel intervened.

The general secretary, accompanied by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, interacted with students at Miranda House, Campus Law Centre (CLC) and the Hindu College.

This morning, along with DPCC President @devendrayadvinc ji, I visited the DU campus to meet students and appealed to vote in favor of the NSUI panel 5️⃣2️⃣2️⃣5️⃣.



I was joined by NSUI President @varunchoudhary2 and the nsui team. @nsui @MukeshBhakar_ @VinodJakharIN… pic.twitter.com/hckUcQXHLq — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 15, 2025

"Delhi University is one of the most important universities of our country. All four NSUI candidates will surely win with the support and trust of students," he said.

He further said that the students of Delhi University want a change as they are aware of the failures of the Union and state governments. "The students believe in our ideology and vision, which will be reflected in the results." The visit was part of a larger outreach programme for the NSUI's panel, which seeks to highlight student-centric issues and mobilise support across the campus, an official statement by the students' wing said.

The NSUI has fielded 23-year-old Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, as its presidential candidate. She is the first woman to be in the fray for the top post in 17 years.

Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot interacts with NSUI candidates ahead of Delhi University elections



He says, "This is the Delhi University election, and I hope it will be contested well. Our NSUI panel, with all four candidates, will win with a good margin of votes..." pic.twitter.com/CFGAO1TPX9 — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

Rahul Jhansla has been fielded for the post of vice president, Kabir for secretary and Lav Kush Badhana for the post of joint secretary.

The DUSU elections for the 2025-26 session are scheduled for September 18, with counting the next day.

In the 2024 polls, the Congress-backed students' outfit staged a comeback after seven years, bagging the president and joint secretary posts. The ABVP had secured the vice president's position and retained the secretary's seat last year.

