 Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers
Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while addressing an assembly of engineers on Engineers’ Day, announced that the new research and training institute will be established soon.

Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Dr Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Engineers of Madhya Pradesh will receive in-house training and research facility as the state government announced on Monday the setting up of a national-level training and research institute.

The national-level training and research institute has been dedicated to Indian engineers. The institute will offer specialised training across all engineering disciplines and serve as a hub for innovation, technical research, and policy development. “This institute will not only empower engineers with cutting-edge skills but also position Madhya Pradesh as a leader in infrastructure excellence,” Public Works Development (PWD) Minister Rakesh Singh said while explaining a seven-point sweeping modernisation plan for the state’s infrastructure management and engineering ecosystem.

Chief Minister Yadav endorsed the initiative and announced complementary reforms aimed at streamlining governance and boosting technical capacity.

The PWD is set to undergo a full-scale digital transformation. A new Public Works Management System will digitise planning, budgeting, quality control, and payment processes, ensuring transparency and time-bound execution, the minister said.

Engineers will soon have access to a road tracking mobile app equipped with GIS mapping capabilities, enabling real-time updates and comprehensive data on roads, bridges, and other assets.

In a move to resolve long-standing bottlenecks, land acquisition and forest clearance issues will be addressed through a dedicated app and management system, reducing delays and improving coordination across departments.

Additionally, bridge design analysis will be integrated with the PM Gati Shakti portal, allowing for more efficient and standardised infrastructure planning.

The PM Gati Shakti portal is a digital, multi-modal connectivity and infrastructure master plan for India, acting as a centralised platform to integrate and visualise the existing and planned projects of various ministries and departments.

The state will also implement a Road Assignment Management System, which will help identify new alignments and generate a detailed Road Master Plan.

All PWD assets will be catalogued and made accessible via a centralised portal, enhancing accountability and public access to infrastructure data.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised that these initiatives will be rolled out within the next two to three months, and remarkably, without any additional financial investment.

“This is a testament to our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and service delivery,” CM Yadav said. The announcements mark a transformative moment for Madhya Pradesh, signalling a future where engineering excellence and digital governance converge to build smarter, faster, and more resilient infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

