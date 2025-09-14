 'We Are Not Responsible': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Changes In NCERT Syllabus, Says Muslims Not To Blame For Partition - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'We Are Not Responsible': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Changes In NCERT Syllabus, Says Muslims Not To Blame For Partition - Video

'We Are Not Responsible': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Changes In NCERT Syllabus, Says Muslims Not To Blame For Partition - Video

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi said, "This BJP has changed the NCERT syllabus, held Muslims responsible for the partition, we are not responsible for the partition... Savarkar was the first to raise the slogan of partition, Mountbatten is responsible for the partition, the Congress government of that time is responsible, how are we responsible for the partition?..."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | PTI

Hyderabad (Telangana): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for changing the NCERT syllabus, stating that the Muslims had been held responsible for the partition.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Statement

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi said, "This BJP has changed the NCERT syllabus, held Muslims responsible for the partition, we are not responsible for the partition... Savarkar was the first to raise the slogan of partition, Mountbatten is responsible for the partition, the Congress government of that time is responsible, how are we responsible for the partition?..." He further alleged that the killing of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse has also been removed from the syllabus.

Read Also
UTET Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Exam Details Here
article-image
Read Also
Odisha School Tragedy: Fevikwik Applied To Eyes Of 8 Students Asleep In Hostel; Headmaster...
article-image

"You have also removed from NCERT the reason why Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Godse..." he added.

FPJ Shorts
Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent
Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'
Reduced To Rubble During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Now Funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ Reconstruction; Video
Reduced To Rubble During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Now Funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ Reconstruction; Video
Asia Cup Fact Check: Did Pakistan Boycott Any Match Against India In The Past?
Asia Cup Fact Check: Did Pakistan Boycott Any Match Against India In The Past?

This comes after NCERT introduced new modules on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which holds Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress leadership, and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India's partition.

Earlier on August 17, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin and senior BJP leader called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the new avatar of Jinnah.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is exactly playing the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Rahul Gandhi is the new avatar of Muhammad Ali Jinnah," Momin told ANI.

Read Also
Sheopur’s Shivanshu Shivhare Tops MPPSC & Creates History; All You Need To Know About Him
article-image

"The people of the country weren't able to know about the knowledge of the facts, now the NCERT module reveals the "Culprits of Partition". Jinnah first demanded the Partition of India, Congress accepted it, and Lord Mountbatten implemented it. The culprits of the Partition of India are Jinnah and Congress, and they were solely responsible for the Partition of our country. This is a sad part of Indian history. This Congress party has always tried to divide our country. Whenever Rahul Gandhi visited outside of the country, he tried to defame our country and malign the image of our country. He is playing the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Rahul Gandhi is the new avatar of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His nature, thought, ideology, and vision are to destroy our culture, heritage and country's integrity. This is a very dangerous situation and condition that such people are living in our country and defame and malign the image of our country," Momin said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET Certificates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

UGC NET Certificates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

'I Was All In For US': College Dreams Dashed As Trump's Travel Ban Shuts Out International Students

'I Was All In For US': College Dreams Dashed As Trump's Travel Ban Shuts Out International Students

BPSC Conducts 71st Prelims Smoothly; Over 3.5 Lakh Candidates Appear

BPSC Conducts 71st Prelims Smoothly; Over 3.5 Lakh Candidates Appear

'We Are Not Responsible': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Changes In NCERT Syllabus, Says...

'We Are Not Responsible': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Changes In NCERT Syllabus, Says...

UTET Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Exam Details Here

UTET Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Exam Details Here