'We Are Not Responsible': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Changes In NCERT Syllabus, Says Muslims Not To Blame For Partition - Video

Hyderabad (Telangana): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for changing the NCERT syllabus, stating that the Muslims had been held responsible for the partition.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi said, "This BJP has changed the NCERT syllabus, held Muslims responsible for the partition, we are not responsible for the partition... Savarkar was the first to raise the slogan of partition, Mountbatten is responsible for the partition, the Congress government of that time is responsible, how are we responsible for the partition?..." He further alleged that the killing of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse has also been removed from the syllabus.

"You have also removed from NCERT the reason why Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Godse..." he added.

This comes after NCERT introduced new modules on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which holds Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress leadership, and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India's partition.

Earlier on August 17, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin and senior BJP leader called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the new avatar of Jinnah.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is exactly playing the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Rahul Gandhi is the new avatar of Muhammad Ali Jinnah," Momin told ANI.

"The people of the country weren't able to know about the knowledge of the facts, now the NCERT module reveals the "Culprits of Partition". Jinnah first demanded the Partition of India, Congress accepted it, and Lord Mountbatten implemented it. The culprits of the Partition of India are Jinnah and Congress, and they were solely responsible for the Partition of our country. This is a sad part of Indian history. This Congress party has always tried to divide our country. Whenever Rahul Gandhi visited outside of the country, he tried to defame our country and malign the image of our country. He is playing the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Rahul Gandhi is the new avatar of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His nature, thought, ideology, and vision are to destroy our culture, heritage and country's integrity. This is a very dangerous situation and condition that such people are living in our country and defame and malign the image of our country," Momin said.

