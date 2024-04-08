Class 10, 12 Board 2024: From ICSE To Maharashtra; Check List Of Boards Expected To Release Results In May | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Students all across the country are eagerly waiting for their board results and while there's no fixed date for the declaration of the results, we have curated a list of boards who are most likely to release the results in the first week of May, 2024.

Maharashtra - MSBSHSE Class 12 Results 2024

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2024 is tentatively expected to be released within the second week of May 2024, based on sources from the media. The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result for the Commerce, Arts, and Science streams will be released by the board in 2024. Candidates can go to https://mahresult.nic.in/ and https://mahahsscboard.in to download the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2024. The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Board examinations took place this year from February 21 and March 19, 2024.

CBSE - Class 10, 12 Results 2024

The CBSE Result 2024 will be released soon at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/ by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result is expected to be issued around mid-May, according to media reports, despite the fact that the CBSE has not yet disclosed the day and time of the announcement.

ICSE, ISC - Class 10, 12 Results 2024

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) concluded the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination for class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination for class 12, on March 28 and April 3, respectively. Now that the examinations are completed, students are getting more and more excited about the results being released. The first week of May 2024 is when the ICSE and ISC results for 2024 are anticipated to be revealed, following the pattern set by past years. Nevertheless, the council has not yet provided an official confirmation.

Punjab - PSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2024

The results of the Class 10 exams will be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). It is anticipated that in May 2024, the PSEB will release the results for Class 10. Applicants can see their results by going to pseb.ac.in, the official website. There will be a direct link on the board where candidates can examine the results by providing their names and roll numbers. There will also be an SMS-based option for results questions.

The results of the Class 12 board exams are anticipated to be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali. The findings' publication date has not been formally verified by the PSEB, although a number of media stories indicate that it will happen in the final week of May or the first week of June. There are more than three lakh pupils excitedly awaiting the results.

Rajasthan - RSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2024

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Class 10, 12 results for 2024 on its official website,rajresults.nic.in. The board will release the RBSE 10th results 2024 together with the list of toppers and the overall pass percentage. The results of RSBE Class 10 are expected to be released in May 2024. Results will also be available via SMS and third-party services in addition to the official website. Students can view their results by using their roll numbers.

Jharkhand - JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2024

The JAC 10th and 12th Results 2024 are available for viewing on the official website, jacresults.com, for students who sat the annual exams. The Jharkhand Academic Council is likely to release the results for classes 10 and 12 in the first week of May. Exams for classes 10 and 12 were administered by JAC between February 6 and February 26, 2024.

Himachal Pradesh - HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024

In May 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will make the class 10th and 12th Result 2024 results available on the HPBOSE official website. The HPBOSE Class 10th test took place between March 2 and March 21, 2024. Whereas, the class 12th test took place between March 1 and March 28, 2024.

Chhatisgarh - CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024

The highly awaited announcement of the CGBSE Class 12, 10 results, which are scheduled to be revealed in May 2024, is something that the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is preparing for. Students can view their results on the official website (cgbse.nic.in) when the board exams are over.