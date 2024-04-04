 Jharkhand Board To Release Class 10, 12 Results In May, Know How To Check Via SMS
JAC held exams for classes 10 and 12 between February 6 and February 26, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Jharkhand Board To Release Class 10, 12 Results Soon, Know How To Check Via SMS | Representative image.

Students who took the yearly examinations can visit the official website, jacresults.com, to view the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2024. Results for classes 10 and 12 will probably be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council during the first week of May.

How to check?

To download the scorecard, they must input their login information, which consists of their date of birth and roll number.

1) Visit the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/.

2) Select the JAC 10th Result 2024/JAC 12th Result 2024 link from the homepage.

3) Enter the DOB and roll number.

4)The screen will display the JAC Board Results 2024.

5) Access and save the draft grade sheet.

6) Save a hard copy for your records.

JAC Class 10th Result Previous Trends

May 23, 2023

June 21, 2022

JAC Class 12th Result Previous Trends

Science class: May 23, 2023

Arts & Commerce class: May 30, 2023

Science class: June 21, 2022

Arts & Commerce class: June 30, 2023

How to check results via SMS?

Usually, the official website crashes from heavy traffic when the JAC 10th results 2024 are announced. The SMS service appears to be the best option in these cases for checking outcomes.

1) Turn on your phone and open the SMS app.

2) Enter the SMS text in the given format:

Regarding 10th: JHA10 Roll no.

For 12th: JHA12 Roll no.


3) Send this message to the designated number—5676750.

4) Your cellphone number will receive the JAC result 2024.

