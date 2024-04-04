MP Board Class 10, 12 Result To Be Out By This Date, Know How To Check

Representative Image | Getty Image

According to media reports, by the end of April 2024, the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be released. Although past trends indicated a May release, reports say that board members have tentatively scheduled the declaration by April 15, 2024. Using their login credentials, students can access their results on the official MPBSE website.

According to reports, the MP Board has started the process of evaluating MPBSE answer sheets. The board intends to speed the process by evaluating between 2500 and 3000 answer sheets per day, with hints of an early announcement of the results for grades 10 and 12.



It is recommended that students pick up their genuine mark sheets from their individual schools following the announcement of the results, as the mark sheets available on the MP Board's official website are only provisional.

Eligibility Criteria



In order to pass the MPBSE 12th board test in 2024, students need to obtain at least 33 percent. The additional exam will provide a chance for those who didn't meet the 33% requirement to make up for it.

MP Board Results 2024: How to Download the Results?



1) Go to MPBSE's official website.



2) The second step is to select the "Exam Results" tab.



3) Click the "MPBSE-HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results" link.



4) In the result login window, enter the application number and roll number.

5) Press the "Submit" button.



6) The temporary scorecard will appear on the screen.

Exams for classes 10 and 12 were successfully administered by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) between February and March of 2024. The board scheduled the class 10 examinations for February 5–28, 2024, and the class 12 exams for February 6–March 5, 2024.