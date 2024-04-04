CBSE Class 12 Result Soon, Know How To Check Results Via SMS, Websites, Phone And DigiLocker

CBSE | File

The CBSE Class 12th Result is expected to be issued around mid-May, according to media reports, despite the fact that the CBSE has not yet disclosed the day and time of the announcement. The CBSE Class 12th Result 2024 will be released at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/ by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

What is the process for checking the CBSE Class 12th Result 2024?



1) Visit https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/, the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official websites.



2) "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2024" is the link you should search for.



3) Enter your login information, including your security PIN, admit card ID, school number, and roll number.



4) It will show your CBSE Class 12th Result 2024 on the screen.



5) Print it out after downloading it for future use.

Websites to check result:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in.

How to Use IVRS to Check CBSE Result 2024?



Students can use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to check the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024 whenever it is available. Enter 24300699 and the area code that comes before the number. Each roll number will be charged 30 paisa per minute for calls.



How to Use an SMS to Check the CBSE Result 2024?



To contact 7738299899, send an SMS with the following format: "cbse12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (centre number)." Format for date of birth: DDMMYYYY. Get subject-specific grades over SMS for quick reference.

How to use DigiLocker to check CBSE Result Digital Marksheet?



Through DigiLocker, students can download their digital marksheets for the CBSE Result 2024. Log in, choose the appropriate document type ('Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi'), enter the passing year and roll number, sync your Aadhaar if you haven't already, and download your marksheet. Entering the six-digit security PIN that you received from the school is necessary to confirm your DigiLocker account.



From February 15 to April 2, 2024, the Senior School Certificate Examination was administered. More than 39 lakh kids took the 10th and 12th grade board exams this year.