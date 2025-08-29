BSEB Opens Class 10, 12 Registration For 2026 Annual Exams With Late Fee; Deadline September 3

BSEB Class 10, 12 Registration 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that registration for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams in 2026 is now open.

Through their local schools, students who were unable to register during the first registration period have one more opportunity to apply for the exams. The board has set September 3 as the deadline for finishing registration and paying the late charge.

According to the BSEB, school administrators alone are required to complete the registration process on behalf of their students.

Students cannot apply individually, the board explained. Applications must be filed through schools for the 2026 BSEB Class 10 (matriculation) and Class 12 (intermediate) exams.

To confirm the registration, the late charge must be paid before September 1. The registration form and late fee must be turned in by September 3, 2025.

Class 12 applicants must register on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, while Class 10 students must register on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 10, 12 Registration 2026: Steps to register

To apply for BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 registration 2026 through schools 1, follow these procedures.

Step 1: In order to register for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam, students must notify the principal of their respective schools.

Step 2: For Class 10, the principal goes to secondary.biharboardonline.com; for Class 12, it is seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 3: The principal completes the online registration form by entering each student's necessary academic and personal data.

Step 4: To guarantee that the registration is accepted, the late fee must be paid via the portal before September 1, 2025.

Step 5: The principal submits the registration paperwork before to the September 3 deadline once all information and fees have been finalised.

The BSEB has offered helpline numbers in case there are any issues or questions during the registration procedure.

For assistance, matric students and schools can reach the board at 0612-2232074. The hotline number for intermediate exam registration concerns is 0612-2230039.