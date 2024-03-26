Maharashtra SSC Exam 2024 Ends Today: Check Expected Result Date

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is set to bring the Maharashtra SSC exam 2024 to a close today, March 26. The Maha Class 10 board examinations will wrap up with either the Social Science Paper II or the Geography paper. Students who have participated in the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams 2024 will eagerly await their results following the conclusion of their exams. The evaluation process will kick off in the coming days.

Historically, the Maharashtra SSC result for 2024 is expected to be announced around May to June 2024, based on past trends.

The Maharashtra SSC 2024 examinations were conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 11 AM to 2:10 PM, followed by the second shift from 3 PM to 6:10 PM. Notably, there was a modification in the exam schedule, with students no longer given an additional 10 minutes to review the question paper before the exam commenced. Instead, they were granted an extra 10 minutes after their tests to review or finalize their answers.

Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Pattern 2024

The Maharashtra SSC Exam Pattern 2024 included five compulsory subjects: English, Hindi, Social Science, Mathematics, and Science, all conducted in pen and paper mode. In Mathematics and Science, each exam carried a total of 150 marks, with a minimum requirement of 52 marks in each subject to pass. For the remaining subjects, each exam was worth 100 marks, and candidates needed to secure at least 35 marks to pass.

Expected Result Date, Past Year Trends

In 2023, the Maharashtra SSC results were declared on June 2nd. A total of 15,49,666 regular students from the nine divisional boards of the state had registered for the exam. Among them, 15,29,096 students appeared for the exam, with 14,34,898 students passing, leading to an overall pass percentage of 93.83 percent.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education recently concluded the Class 12 board exams 2024, which began on February 21 and ended on March 19, 2024. Reports suggest that over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 exam this year. The Board is anticipated to announce the results on its website shortly.

For further details and updates regarding the Maha SSC Exam Results 2024, students are advised to regularly check the official website of the board or stay in contact with their school authorities.