 DPS, Other Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat Via Email; Police On Spot
Multiple schools in Delhi on Monday, August 18, received bomb threats via email.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
DPS, Other Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat Via Email; Police On Spot (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Multiple schools in Delhi on Monday, August 18, received bomb threats via email. Authorities swung into action immediately and evacuated the schools. The institutes that received bomb threats include Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka, reported ANI.

After receiving the information, the police, along with the bomb disposal squad, reached the spots and conducted a thorough search. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Visuals From Outside Delhi Public School in Dwarka:

More Details Are Still Awaited.

Earlier in July this year, several schools in Delhi, including Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, the Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24, Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19, and the Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23, also received bomb threats. However, they turned out to be hoax threats.

Fire department and police personnel were deployed at these schools.

Similarly, three colleges of Delhi University also received bomb threats through email, police said on July 18. These three colleges were - P College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). They received bomb threats via email.

