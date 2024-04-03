Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Tentative Release Date | PTI

The Class 10 results for 2024 will be made public by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website,rajresults.nic.in. The board will also disclose the list of toppers and the total pass percentage in addition to the RBSE 10th results 2024.

In addition to the official website, third-party services and SMS will also provide results. By utilising their roll numbers, students can view their results.

The tentative release date of RSBE Class 10 results is May 2024.

The RBSE Class 10 results 2024 will be made public by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) via both offline and internet media. A direct connection to the Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2024 will be activated after the board first announces the results at a press conference.

Eligibility Criteria



Students need to receive at least 33% in each topic and total to pass the high school exams.



The RBSE Class 10 exams 2024 were administered by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) between February and April of that year. The official timetable stated that the 2024 RBSE 10th exams would take place from March 7 to March 30, 2024. After examinations are over, the Rajasthan board is prepared to begin reviewing response sheets.