RBSE Class 10 Exams: English Paper On March 7, Additional Hour For Disabled Candidates

Representative Image | File

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) has declared that the Class 10 exams will take place from March 7 to March 30, which is a crucial time for students in the state. The exams will begin with the English paper on the first day, followed by Hindi and Social Science papers on March 12 and March 16 respectively. The exams will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and will assess students' knowledge and comprehension in different subjects.

Importantly, candidates with a disability level of 75% or higher will receive an additional hour during the exam, guaranteeing equal opportunities for all students. It is crucial for students to bring their admit cards for the board exams to the exam center and arrive at the designated time stated in the BSER hall ticket. Stringent rules prevent tardy individuals from entering the exam centers, underscoring the significance of being punctual and well-prepared.

The board has emphasized its dedication to maintaining the honesty of the examination process by issuing a strong warning against cheating or any improper behavior. The board firmly stated that they will not tolerate any wrongdoing during board examinations, highlighting the importance of upholding academic integrity and fairness.

With over a million students set to participate in the Rajasthan board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12, there is a significant amount on the line for those aiming for academic success. The Class 12 exams commenced on February 29 and will conclude on April 4, shifting the focus to the Class 10 students as they initiate their examination journey.

To guarantee a seamless and open examination process, the board will assign specialized staff members such as Superintendents, Inspectors, and invigilators to supervise the proceedings. Furthermore, candidates should be aware that any kind of misbehaviour during the exam will be firmly addressed, confirming the board's dedication to maintaining the utmost level of academic honesty.

During the period of exams, students need to stay concentrated, hardworking, and honest in their approach to the exams. By following the given instructions and showing their understanding and abilities with honesty, students can successfully go through the exam process, leading to a positive and promising academic future.