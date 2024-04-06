CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC Result Out In May; Check Improvement Exam Details Here

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Council for the India School Certification Examinations(CISCE) has concluded the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (Class 12th).

Where can students download ICSE 10th Result 2024 and ISC 12th Result 2024 result?

They can do so at https://cisce.org/.

The Board will announce the ICSE Class 10 Results and ISC Class 12 Results in May 2024.

Furthermore, candidates who wish to improve their marks/grade in the same year of the examination, may take the improvement examination. Candidates will be permitted to appear in a maximum of two subjects that they enrolled themselves for, in the given year of examination.

The CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10th examination between February 21 to March 28, 2024. The ISC examination for the academic year 2024 was conducted from February 21 to April 04.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of the ICSE and ISC exam results.

How to check the results

Visit the official website of the Council for the India School Certification Examinations (CISCE) - https://cisce.org/

Click on the link - ”Download ICSE, ISC Result 2024.”

Enter the login i.e. course code, Candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha.

Your CISCE Class 10th and 12th Results will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of your results for future reference.

Candidates who are unsuccessful in securing Pass Certificate (PCNA result-Pass Certificate Not Awarded) may be able to take the Improvement Examination to attain a Pass Certificate in the same year of Examination.

Important Details

Candidates whose results if declared ABSENT will not be eligible for the Improvement Examination.

The entries of candidates for Improvement Examination should be submitted online to CISCE during the month of June-July 2024 by the Head of the School concerned.

Also, candidates who are entered as regular candidates for the ICSE Year 2024 Examination and who fail to secure Pass Certificates will be permitted to reappear for the ICSE Examination in the Year 2025, but not thereafter, without further attendance, at an affiliated and registered school.