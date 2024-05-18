Mizoram School Admits 8 Pairs Of Twins, Picture Goes Viral | mizoraminsta/X

In an uncanny display of genetic coincidence, the Govt. College Veng Primary School in Aizawl has been grabbing eyeballs of netizens as a picture of eight pairs of twins enrolled in one of its schools went viral on social media on Monday. The 16 twins comprise comprising seven pairs of identical twins and a pair of fraternal twins. This record-breaking feat has the faculty of the school excited.

“The teachers were discussing this morning, and to our delight, we realised that we have eight pairs of twins studying in various classes. Last year, we had four pairs,” H. Lalventluanga, the Headmaster of Govt. College Veng Primary School, told NorthEast Today. The twins are from three localities: College Veng, ITI, and Salem Veng.



The school has garnered attention on social media platform X, with an account named @mizoraminsta sharing the viral photo along with the caption, “Out of two hundred pupils, eight pairs of twin siblings attend Gov’t. College Veng Primary School in Aizawl. It is uncommon to locate this in another institution.”

The school is located in a Christian-dominated area in Mizoram and is known to have a good reputation.

Read Also Mizoram Man Walks 3 Kilometres Daily To Attend School At 78 Years Of Age

School's headmaster's twins also attend the school

Headmaster Lalventluanga, who is also a father of twins attending the same school, found recently that not just one pair but eight pairs of twins are studying in this school, out of the 200 students enrolled in the school.

It is purely a matter of coincidence that the children were admitted to the same school. According to the headmaster, there is a good gender balance among the twins, with one set of fraternal twins, four sets of girls, and three sets of boys.

Besides Govt. College Veng Primary school, Govt. Rev. Thianga Primary School in Bethlehem locality also has four pairs of twins enrolled in it.

Teachers of the school are in awe

The resemblance among the twins, both in appearance as well as behaviour, has left the teachers at the school stunned. As per reports, it has been the case that several times, one child gets punished for not doing his or her homework because of the other.

The headmaster of the school has said that while the school has recently witnessed seven pairs of twins who enrolled in the school, this year's admissions of eight pairs have set a new record for College Veng Primary School.