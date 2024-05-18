NEET UG 2024: Supreme Court Denies Stay on Results Over Malpractice Allegations

Representative Image

The Supreme Court of India refused to postpone the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 exam during its hearing on Friday according to a report by Live Law. The court was addressing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that requested a re-conduct of the NEET UG exam due to suspected malpractices and paper leaks this year.

The PIL, filed by Vanshika Yadav through advocate Sunny Kadian, claimed irregularities during the NEET undergraduate examination in Rajasthan, including leaked question papers and distribution of incorrect papers, causing confusion among candidates. Additionally, it raised concerns about similar incidents in Patna, Bihar, where arrests were made in connection with accessing the question paper before the exam.

During the hearing scheduled for after the summer break by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, the court stated it couldn't overturn the outcomes of a nationwide exam at this time but issued a notice to the Central government regarding the plea, seeking its response.

"We will schedule it for after the summer break, but we cannot stay the results of an all-India exam," remarked the Court.

The NEET UG 2024 results are anticipated to be announced on June 14, 2024. Students can access the results on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, using their registration number and date of birth.