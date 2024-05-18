KEAM 2024 Application Form Correction Window To Close Today | Representative image

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has extended the last date for Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024 application form correction to May 18, 3 pm.

Candidates need to log in through the official website to view the correction window — cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2024.

The exam will be held from June 5 to June 9. The examination holds importance for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other courses in Kerala.

Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy candidates will need to verify their name, photo, signature, etc. In case there are any errors, they can rectify them through the candidate portal.

Applicants require their application number and password to access the KEAM application correction facility.

Candidates will not be issued admit cards if there are any errors in their application form.

Steps to correct your application form

Step 1: Visit the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in or cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2024

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Enter the required log-in credentials

Step 4: Make the necessary changes to the application form

Step 5: Verify all details. Once you are done with it, submit the correction form.

Exam pattern

Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam is a pen-paper-based test. It consists of 600 marks, comprising 150 questions. The 150 questions are equally divided into three sections which are Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The exam is three hours long for Engineering examination For the Pharmacy examination, it is 2.5 hours long.

4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

In the case that a question is not attempted by the candidate, there is no negative marking.

If two answers are marked in the OMR sheet, then negative marking will be applicable and 1 mark will be deducted.