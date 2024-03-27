 Registration For KEAM 2024 Now Open: Apply Before April 17 At cee.kerala.gov.in
The KEAM 2024 exam is set to occur from June 1 to 9, 2024. The outcome of the KEAM 2024 will be declared by June 20, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Registration For KEAM 2024 Now Open: Apply Before April 17 At cee.kerala.gov.in | File Photo

The registration process for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM 2024), organized by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala), has been started. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, before the deadline of April 17, 2024, at 5:00 PM.

The KEAM 2024 exam is set to occur from June 1 to 9, 2024. The outcome of the KEAM 2024 will be declared by June 20, 2024.

The deadline to upload Class X Certificate, Date of Birth, and Nativity Proof is also April 17, 2024, at 5:00 PM. The deadline to upload other required certificates/documents is April 24, 2024. The KEAM Admit Card 2024 will be released on May 20, 2024.

Candidates must make sure that they complete all necessary certificates accurately, have them signed by the appropriate authority, and stamped with the office seal at designated areas before uploading them to the online application. Additionally, the uploaded photograph and signature image must be of high quality and meet the specified requirements.

KEAM 2024 facilitates admission to various courses including Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology, and Pharmacy Courses.

