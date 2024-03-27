AIBE 18 Exam Results Declared: Check Your Score Now at allindiabarexamination.com

Representative Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 on March 26, 2024. Students who took the exam can view their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. To access their AIBE 18 scorecard, candidates will need to use their login details.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer key for the AIBE 18 exam in 2024. This answer key, which was made available on March 21, can be found on the official website of the BCI. It includes the answers for all four question papers of the AIBE. In each set of question papers, seven questions have been removed according to the final answer key. The AIBE result will be announced based on this final answer key.

Important Date:

Exam Date: December 10, 2023

Provisional Answer Key: December 13, 2023

Deadline to challenge: December 20, 2023

Final Answer Key: March 21, 2024

Result: March 26, 2024

How to download the AIBE 18 result?

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the AIBE exam result link in the notification section.

Login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the login details.

Submit the details entered.

The AIBE XVII result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

AIBE Scorecard 2024 Details:

Candidates need to check the below details on the scorecard:

Candidates name

Roll number

Status of result (qualified or not)

Name of father / husband

Candidate's enrollment number

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Total Marks

Marks Score

Other details

To get more additional information about the AIBE exam process, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIBE.