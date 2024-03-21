AIBE 18 Final Answer Key Released: Check Your Exam Score Now! | Representative Image

The All-India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 final answer key was released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) today, March 21, at allindiabarexamination.com.

In order to pass the AIBE 18, candidates from the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribal (ST) categories must score at least 40%, while candidates from the unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) categories must receive at least 45% of the possible points.

On December 10, 2023, the AIBE 18 exam was administered in a number of locations across the nation. On December 12, 2023, the tentative answer key was made available. On December 13, 2023, the objection window opened, and it remained open until December 20, 2023.

AIBE 18 final answer key: How to download?

Candidates can get the AIBE 18 answer key 2023 by logging in with their registration number and birthdate.

Go to allindiabarexamination.com to access the AIBE's official website.

Click the link to the AIBE 18 final answer key that is on the homepage.

The answers will be verified for applicants in a new PDF file that opens.

Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

Candidates can add one mark for each correct response to determine their AIBE 18 exam score. The AIBE 18 exam has no negative marking, according to the examination scheme. The BCI has said that it would not consider any more complaints made regarding the final AIBE 18 answer key.



The AIBE 18 findings are expected to be announced shortly. Candidates should visit the AIBE's official website for additional pertinent information.