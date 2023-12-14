CBSE, CISCE, Maha, UP, TN Board Exams 2024 Date-Sheet Out!

By: FPJ Education Desk | December 14, 2023
CBSE: The central board will conduct the class 10 & 12 exam 2024 from February 15 to April 10, 2024.
Uttar Pradesh: UPMSP will conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exam from February 22 to March 9.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct HSC board exams from February 21 and SSC Class 10 exams from March 1.
Bihar: BSEB will conduct the class 10, 12 board exams in February 2024.
CISCE: Class 10 board exams 2024 will be held from February 21 and Class 12 exams to be conducted from February 12, 2024.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be holding Class 10, 12 exam 2024 from February 6 to 26.
State Board of school Examinations, Tamil Nadu will conduct the class 12 exam from March 1st to 22nd, and Class 10 exam from March 26 to April 8.
Karnataka school board will conduct the SSLC exams 2024 and Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2024 between March 2 and 22, 2024.
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will conduct class 10, 12 exam from February 15 and will conclude on April 10, 2024.
