CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Date Sheet Out! Check Here | PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. As per the schedule the exam for class 10th will commence from February 15 and end on March 13. Meanwhile for Class 12 it starts Feb 15 till April 2, 2024. The datasheet are available on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Last year, CBSE issued the date-sheets in December and exams started on February 15. Class 10 final exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams ended on April 5.

For the previous academic year, the results for the CBSE class 10, 12 were declared on May 12, 2023. A total of 38,83,710 students registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2022-23.

