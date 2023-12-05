CBSE Board Exam 2024: Effective Tips For Students To Write Good Answers In Exam

Students often end up loosing marks or scoring less in exams because of the common mistakes they make while writing their answers. |

Here are some tips for students to use while writing their answers in a presentable manner. |

Understand the Question - Before you start writing, carefully read and understand the question. Identify key terms and instructions to ensure you provide the information that is being asked. |

Provide Examples and Evidence - Support your answers with relevant examples, facts, or evidence. This not only adds credibility to your response but also demonstrates a deeper understanding of the topic. |

Answer in Points - For questions that require listing points or providing multiple pieces of information, present your answer in bullet points or a numbered format. |

Time Management - Allocate your time wisely across different sections of the exam. Keep track of the time allotted for each question. |

Use Appropriate Language - Avoid informal language and slang. Pay attention to grammar, punctuation, and spelling. Clear and correct writing enhances the readability of your answers. |