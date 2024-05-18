Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 To Be OUT Soon; How To Check Here

Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) has not yet announced the Class 10th and 12th results. Students eagerly awaiting the MSBHSE result announcement can view their scores on the official website once it's declared.

As of now, no official information regarding the MSBHSE result date and time has been received. Following the result declaration, students can access it on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org.

It's reported that 15,13,909 students registered for the Maharashtra HSC exams this year, while over 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams. The board will provide comprehensive details about the results, including stream-wise performance and pass percentage.

The Maharashtra Class 10th and 12th exams took place from February 21 to March 19.

Official Websites to Check Results:

- mahahsscboard.in

- mahresult.nic.in

- hscresult.mkcl.org

- hsc.mahresults.org.in

Details to Verify on Marksheet After Results Announcement:

After the results are declared, students should carefully check the following details on their marksheet:

- Candidate name

- Roll number

- Mother's name

- Name of exam

- Subjects

- Marks scored

- Total marks

- Minimum required marks

- Grade

- Percentage

Over 15 lakh Class 12 students and 16 lakh Class 10 students await results.

