HPBoSE Releases Class 12 Revaluation And Rechecking Results 2025; Students Instructed To Return Old Mark Sheets

HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation and Rechecking Result 2025 | Official Website

HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation and Rechecking Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has declared the Class 12 re-evaluation and rechecking result 2025. The candidates who have applied for re-checking of their answer sheets can now view their revised results on the official website, hpbose.org.

According to the notification, students whose marks have been revised must return their previously issued mark sheets if they have already collected them. Only after returning the original mark sheets will students be eligible to receive fresh, updated certificates reflecting the revised scores.

HPBoSE has given a deadline of 15 days from the announcement of results for the students to conduct this process. The board has stressed compliance with the deadline to avoid delays in receiving the revised documents, which might be needed for college admissions or other official purposes.

The updated results show important details like the roll number of the student, name, recent subject-wise marks, old marks, total, result status, and whether the student has qualified or not.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) had first declared the results of Class 12 on May 17, 2025. But when it found that there was a mark compilation error in the paper of English, the board declared a new result on May 21. According to the new figures, the total pass percentage was 88.64%. Out of 86,373 students who took the exam, 76,315 passed, while 3,838 were in the compartment list and 5,868 students were announced as failed.

HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking Result 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Rechecking Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation and Rechecking Result 2025 Direct Link