ED Arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha From West Bengal Over Alleged SSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment Scam; Video

Saha, who is the MLA from Burwan constituency in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, was arrested during raids conducted at his residence, ED officials said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha from his residence in West Bengal in connection with the alleged SSC (Assistant Teacher) recruitment scam. | X @bengalbyte

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha from his residence in West Bengal in connection with the alleged SSC (Assistant Teacher) recruitment scam.

Saha, who is the MLA from Burwan constituency in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, was arrested during raids conducted at his residence, ED officials said.

As Saha knew about the raid, he allegedly tried to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, said the officials, adding "he also thrown his mobile phone in drainage which was recovered by ED team."

Saha, his relatives and associates are accused in the money laundering case registered by the ED.

Tamil Nadu Sets December 31 Deadline To Complete Boundary Changes Ahead Of Census 2027 Preparations
article-image

Officials in the ED told ANI that Saha will be produced before a special court and the agency will seek his custody for further investigation in the case.

As per the officials, the federal agency conducted searches at the premises of Saha following inputs about a monetary transaction by a man from Birbhum district linked to the alleged school teachers' recruitment scam,

The ED team raided the residence of Saha accompanied the man from Birbhum.

Earlier, the ED officials had also questioned Saha's wife in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam.

