Ranbir-Alia wedding: menu has vegan burgers for Alia, sushi for Ranbir

It's no secret that the food is the cornerstone of the Kapoor Khandaan and keeping up with the tradition, the wedding menu is a delight for the attendees. While the food served to the guests has everything from tandoori chicken to dal makhni, as per media reports, a special vegan burger stall has been set up for Alia. Apart from the Indian delicacies, there will also be fusion food and a sushi station at the wedding. That sushi counter is for Ranbir as he absolutely loves sushi.