Ranbir-Alia wedding: menu has vegan burgers for Alia, sushi for Ranbir
It's no secret that the food is the cornerstone of the Kapoor Khandaan and keeping up with the tradition, the wedding menu is a delight for the attendees. While the food served to the guests has everything from tandoori chicken to dal makhni, as per media reports, a special vegan burger stall has been set up for Alia. Apart from the Indian delicacies, there will also be fusion food and a sushi station at the wedding. That sushi counter is for Ranbir as he absolutely loves sushi. READ MORE
Guests arrive at wedding venue
The nuptials will take place at the Vastu building and the guests have already arrived at the venue. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen entering the housing complex. They were followed by Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. SEE THEIR PHOTOS HERE
Alia and Ranbir's close friends and family members arrive at Vastu for the most-awaited wedding
Ranbir and Alia will make their FIRST appearance after 7 pm today
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will pose for pictures after 7 pm on Thursday. That was the only concrete information media personnel gathered outside their Bandra home got as countdown began to the showbiz wedding, the details of which have been shrouded in enigmatic silence for the last several days. READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Baraat to move from Krishna Raj Bungalow to Vastu
After Alia Bhatt's mehendi, the focus has shifted to the marriage ceremony. The families of Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for the wedding ceremony of the power couple. The baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.
