Ranbir weds Alia: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Shaheen Bhatt arrive at Vastu

Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally set to tie the knot today after dating for almost five years.

The nuptials will take place at the Vastu building and the first guests have already arrived at the venue. On Thursday morning, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen entering the housing complex.

They were followed by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Check out the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

As per IANS, the baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.

Ranbir had moved to Vastu from the ancestral home of the Kapoors in Chembur in 2016, while Alia had rented a flat on a different floor.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:19 AM IST