Watch: Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt shows off son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's name written on his palms with henna

Newlywed Alia Bhatt's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, also applied henna on his hand at Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony.

Earlier today, hours after Ranbir and Alia exchanged wedding vows, the filmmaker was spotted outside the actor's residence Vastu.

However, what grabbed out attention was his son-in-law Ranbir's name on his hand.

Take a look at the video here:

On Thursday morning, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also flaunted the henna applied on her hand. Taking to her Instagram stories, the veteran actress shared a photo of her mehendi design. Her late husband, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's name was written on her hand.

Earlier today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor also showed off their mehendi designs.

Ranbir and Alia reportedly got married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony today. They will make their first public appearance as a married couple soon.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:14 PM IST