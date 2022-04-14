Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings: Report

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will visit one of Mumbai’s iconic temples, the Siddhivinayak temple at Dadar on the first day after their marriage.

According to a report in ETimes, Ranbir and Alia will visit Siddhivinayak temple after their wedding ceremony to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

It may be mentioned that Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had also visited Siddhivinayak temple after their wedding.

The report also added that Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor is particular about all the rituals and she cannot wait to welcome her daughter-in-law home.

According to several media reports, Ranbir and Alia will host a wedding reception at Taj Colaba on April 16 and 17 for their industry colleagues. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ranbir and Alia reportedly fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the big screens for the film time in their close friend Ayan Mukerji's film. The film is all set to release in theatres in September 2022.

Ranbir has other films like 'Shamshera' and 'Animal' in the pipeline. He is also shooting for a film with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia, who is currently enjoying the success of her films like 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', will be seen in films like 'Darlings' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. She will make her international debut with 'Heart of Stone'.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:29 PM IST