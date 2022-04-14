FPJ Exclusive! Here's how Alia Bhatt reacted after Ranbir Kapoor danced on 'Tenu Leke Main Javanga' at their Mehendi ceremony

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited wedding has been the talk of the town for the last couple of days.

The lovebirds will tie the knot today in the presence of their close friends and family members. The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies took place on Wednesday evening at Vastu. The festivities were attended by several celebs and family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Karisma Kapoor.

The Free Press Journal caught up with choreographer Rajendra Singh aka Masterji, who has been associated with the Kapoors for over two decades. Masterji shared his experience of reuniting with the Kapoors and choreographing for Ranbir and Alia's sangeet.

Sharing details about the sangeet, Masterji said, "The whole thing was a surprise for Alia and Ranbir and they had no idea their family members will be performing for them. When they saw the performance, they totally freaked out."

Ranbir also performed for his ladylove Alia. "Ranbir performed on Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's song Tenu Leke Main Javanga from the film Salaam-e-Ishq. Alia and her family really loved the performance. They didn't expect that there will be surprise dance performances for them," Masterji said, adding that it was not possible for Alia to perform as heena was applied on her hands and legs.

He shared that Neetu Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima and other members of the Kapoor family performed on songs like 'Mehendi Hai Rachnewali', 'Cutie Pie' and 'Dholida'.

This is not the first time that Masterji has choreographed for the Kapoors. He knows them for the last 22 years and had earlier choreographed for each and every wedding including Karisma, Riddhima Sahani, Armaan Jain and now Ranbir.

It may be mentioned that the hush-hush ceremony has grabbed the headlines ever since the news about the power couple's wedding broke out.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:56 PM IST